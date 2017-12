Dotcom Special Programme Schedule Magazine Kumudam Weekly on Friday Jothidam Weekly on Thursday Reporter Weekly Wednesday & Saturday Bakthi Special Monthly Twice Health Special Monthly Twice Snegathi Monthly Twice Theeranathi Monthly once Dotcom Special Picture of the Day, Cartoon, Horoscope Daily Cine hot Bits Mon, Wed & Sat Muchandi, Crossword Puzzle Tue, Tue (Quest.), Fri (Ans) Muthalidu Nalla Muthalidu Monday, Wednesday & Friday Poll, Six Difference, Tourism, Photo Gallery Sat, Thu, Fri Web TV Tamil News Daily 8.00 pm (IST) Aha inimai, Noiku No Entry, Bakthi spl, Finance News Monday Gym, Ladies spl, Finance Q&A Tuesday Unarvugal Uravugal, Talk of the week, Kitchen, Finance News Wednesday Dr.Geeta Arjun speaks, Political interview, Finance interview Thursday Gopura darisanam, Rasi Palan, Nanjil sampath speech, Finance News Friday Share Market, Maname nalama, Natchatram, Isai payilvom Saturday