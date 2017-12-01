|
| Font Help
|
|
|1.
|What
do I do if instead of Indian language text, I see boxes (as
given below) or question marks?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Following are the
solutions for displaying Indian languages
correctly
|
|
|
|a.
|You should first enable/install the
Indic (Windows Files for Indian Language Display).
|
|
|Click
here to know about enable Indic for Windows XP & above
|
|
|Click
here to know about enable Indic for Windows 2000
|
|
|
|b.
|Site will be best viewed using the
browsers:
|
|
|
|
|-
|Internet Explorer 6.0 & above
|
|
|
|
|-
|Firefox 3.0 (Click here for download Firefox 3.0) English (US)
|
|
|Note: In case you have an
older version of Internet Explorer or Firefox update it to
version mentioned above.
|
|
|
|
|-
|Apple Safari 3.1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Enable Indic for Windows XP &
above
|
|
|
|1.
|Go to Start->Settings->Control
Panel->Date, Time, Language & Regional Options
->Regional & Language Options->Languages Tab->
(Tick the Install files for complex scripts...) and click OK.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2.
|Click OK (Figure Below).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.
|You will require the Windows XP CD to enable
Indic.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Enable Indic for Windows
2000
|
|1.
|Go to Start->Settings->Control
Panel->Regional Options ->Languages->Indic (tick the
Indic) and click OK.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2.
|Click OK (Figure Below).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.
|You will require the Windows 2000 CD to enable
Indic.
|
|
|
|
|
|Firefox for Windows 98 second version
|
|
|
|
1. Installed Mozilla Firefox Setup 2.0.0.14 in Windows 98.
2. Configured Unicode option in the browser
Click on View menu >> Character Encoding >> Unicode (UTF-8).
3. Then I downloaded the Latha font from the net, and configure in the below mentioned path
4. Setting >> Control Panel >>Fonts > paste the latha font there.
5. Refresh the Mozilla browser u will see the tamil fonts in your site.