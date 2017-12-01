Font Help 1 . What do I do if instead of Indian language text, I see boxes (as given below) or question marks? Following are the solutions for displaying Indian languages correctly a. You should first enable/install the Indic (Windows Files for Indian Language Display). Click here to know about enable Indic for Windows XP & above Click here to know about enable Indic for Windows 2000 b. Site will be best viewed using the browsers: - Internet Explorer 6.0 & above - Firefox 3.0 (Click here for download Firefox 3.0) English (US) Note: In case you have an older version of Internet Explorer or Firefox update it to version mentioned above. - Apple Safari 3.1.1 Enable Indic for Windows XP & above 1. Go to Start->Settings->Control Panel->Date, Time, Language & Regional Options ->Regional & Language Options->Languages Tab-> (Tick the Install files for complex scripts...) and click OK. 2. Click OK (Figure Below). 3. You will require the Windows XP CD to enable Indic. Enable Indic for Windows 2000 1. Go to Start->Settings->Control Panel->Regional Options ->Languages->Indic (tick the Indic) and click OK. 2. Click OK (Figure Below). 3. You will require the Windows 2000 CD to enable Indic. Firefox for Windows 98 second version 1. Installed Mozilla Firefox Setup 2.0.0.14 in Windows 98. 2. Configured Unicode option in the browser Click on View menu >> Character Encoding >> Unicode (UTF-8). 3. Then I downloaded the Latha font from the net, and configure in the below mentioned path 4. Setting >> Control Panel >>Fonts > paste the latha font there. 5. Refresh the Mozilla browser u will see the tamil fonts in your site.