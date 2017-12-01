|What is the Band width required to watch Web TV?
|
To watch Webtv with out any buffering
|
1. Low Bandwidth requires min 256 Kbps Internet Connection
|
2. High Bandwidth requires min 2 Mbps Internet Connection
|
|How to see Web TV in Full screen?
|
|
|Problem in seeing Menu
| Pls make Java Script enabled using the following step
Tools ----> Internet Options ----> Security ----> Internet ----> Custom Level ----> enables java script.
|
|If I subscribe to WebTV, what are the format & platform supported? More specifically do I need to have a windows platform to view the webTV or Movies?
|You can view in any platforms like windows xp and above, Mac, Linux
|In Kumudam.com Movies section I see few movies listed for this week and for the next 2 weeks. If I subscribe do I need to see them in this week (or) it can be downloaded & viewed at my convenient time
|User can view Movies but download facility is not available