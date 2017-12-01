Email
What is the Band width required to watch Web TV?

To watch Webtv with out any buffering

1. Low Bandwidth requires min 256 Kbps Internet Connection

2. High Bandwidth requires min 2 Mbps Internet Connection

How to see Web TV in Full screen?
Problem in seeing Menu
Pls make Java Script enabled using the following step
Tools ----> Internet Options ----> Security ----> Internet ----> Custom Level ----> enables java script.
 
If I subscribe to WebTV, what are the format & platform supported? More specifically do I need to have a windows platform to view the webTV or Movies?
You can view in any platforms like windows xp and above, Mac, Linux
In Kumudam.com Movies section I see few movies listed for this week and for the next 2 weeks. If I subscribe do I need to see them in this week (or) it can be downloaded & viewed at my convenient time
User can view Movies but download facility is not available
 