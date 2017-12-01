Email
Password:
Remember Me
Forgot Password
New Registration
About us
|
Register
|
Plan Details
|
Font Help
|
Feedback
|
Ad Tariff
|
Faq
|
Site Map
|
Rss
News Headline
Home
Magazine
Dotcom Special
Web TV
Downloads
Movies
Tamil Classic
Price Plan
Kumudam
Reporter
Jothidam
Bakthi
Snegiti
Health
Theranadi
Muchandi
CineNews
Gallery
Games
Horoscope
Tourism
Cartoon
Schedule
Arasiyal Meadai/Current Affairs
Bakthi - Jothidam
Cinema - TV
Health
Ladies Special
Art - Culture
Amazing Videos
Music&Dance
Politics
Cinema
Ladies Corner
Health
Finance
Bakthi
Advertisement Rate Card
Download
Kumudam.com Effective from 15th August 2007
Web TV Advertisement
S.no
Programs
Format
Duration
Cost (Rs)
No.Of Days
1
News
DV Cam / DVD Player
10 Sec
RS 1,00,000
30
2
Other Programs
DV Cam / DVD Player
10 Sec
RS 40,000
30
Banner Advertisement
S.no
Position
Format
Size ( in Pixels)
Cost (Rs)
View sample
No.Of Days
1
Homepage Top Banner
Jpeg/Gif
460*60
Rs 80,000
30
2
Inside Top Banner
Jpeg/Gif
460*60
Rs 50,000
30
3
Homepage Media Coverage
Jpeg/Gif
230*170
Rs 80,000
30
4
Homepage Side Banner
Jpeg/Gif
250*95
Rs 50,000
30
5
Magazine page Side Banner
Jpeg/Gif
250*95
Rs 30,000
30
Web TV Banner Advertisement
S.no
Programs
Format
Size
( in Pixels)
Cost (Rs)
View sample
No.Of Days
1
News
Jpeg/Gif
150*60
RS.50,000
30
2
Other Programs
Jpeg/Gif
150*60
RS.25,000
30
Taxes extra at 12.36% on the above price
Note:
1. No pop-up and pop-under
2. Any banner having payment gateway - rate is different
3. Ads will be accepted as per the availability of space
Release order and material to be forward to
KUMUDAM.COM
Noble Broadcasting Corporation Pvt. Ltd.,
306,Purasawalkam High Road, Chennai-10
Material can also be sent to:
admin@kumudam.com
Demand Draft
to be drawn in favor of
Noble Broadcasting Corporation Pvt. Ltd.,
. Payable at
Chennai
.