Email
Password:
Remember Me  
Forgot Password   New Registration
About us | Register | Plan Details |Font Help| Feedback| Ad Tariff | Faq | Site Map|RSSimageRss  
News Headline
 Advertisement Rate Card

Download

Kumudam.com Effective from 15th August 2007
 
 Web TV Advertisement
           
S.no
Programs
Format
Duration
Cost (Rs)
No.Of Days
           
1
   News   DV Cam / DVD Player
10 Sec
   RS 1,00,000
30
           
2
   Other Programs   DV Cam / DVD Player
10 Sec
   RS 40,000
30
 
 Banner Advertisement
             
S.no
Position
Format
Size ( in Pixels)
Cost (Rs)
 View sample
No.Of Days
             
1
   Homepage Top Banner
Jpeg/Gif
   460*60 Rs 80,000
30
             
2
   Inside Top Banner    Jpeg/Gif   460*60 Rs 50,000
30
             
3
   Homepage Media Coverage
Jpeg/Gif
   230*170 Rs 80,000
30
             
4
   Homepage Side Banner
Jpeg/Gif
   250*95 Rs 50,000
30
             
5
  Magazine page Side Banner
Jpeg/Gif
   250*95 Rs 30,000
30
 
 Web TV Banner Advertisement
             
S.no
Programs
Format
Size ( in Pixels)
Cost (Rs)
  View sample
No.Of Days
             
1
   News
Jpeg/Gif
   150*60   RS.50,000
30
             
2
   Other Programs
Jpeg/Gif
   150*60   RS.25,000
30
 
Taxes extra at 12.36% on the above price
 
Note:
      1. No pop-up and pop-under
      2. Any banner having payment gateway - rate is different
      3. Ads will be accepted as per the availability of space
 
Release order and material to be forward to

KUMUDAM.COM
Noble Broadcasting Corporation Pvt. Ltd.,
306,Purasawalkam High Road, Chennai-10

Material can also be sent to: admin@kumudam.com

Demand Draft to be drawn in favor of
Noble Broadcasting Corporation Pvt. Ltd.,. Payable at Chennai.
 